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Germany’s Merz asks Trump for ‘no surprises’ from Putin talks

By Reuters Today, 3:02 pm
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German Chancellor and leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz addresses a press conference, one day after state elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Berlin on September 21, 2026. (Jens SCHLUETER/AFP)
German Chancellor and leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz addresses a press conference, one day after state elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Berlin on September 21, 2026. (Jens SCHLUETER/AFP)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pleads with US President Donald Trump to create no surprises during expected talks about Ukraine next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

“Some here in Dublin fear this could turn into a ‘second Anchorage moment,'” says Merz on the sidelines of a meeting of EU leaders, referring to a previous Trump-Putin summit.

He adds, “I therefore want to state our message to the United States very clearly: please, no surprises. Continue to play as part of ‘Team Europe’ and ‘Team Ukraine.'”

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