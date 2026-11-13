Germany’s Merz asks Trump for ‘no surprises’ from Putin talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pleads with US President Donald Trump to create no surprises during expected talks about Ukraine next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

“Some here in Dublin fear this could turn into a ‘second Anchorage moment,'” says Merz on the sidelines of a meeting of EU leaders, referring to a previous Trump-Putin summit.

He adds, “I therefore want to state our message to the United States very clearly: please, no surprises. Continue to play as part of ‘Team Europe’ and ‘Team Ukraine.'”