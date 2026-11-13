Survey finds half of Michigan Jewish voters backed El-Sayed

A survey commissioned by a nonpartisan Jewish group finds that Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed won 50 percent of the Jewish vote in last week’s midterm election.
His opponent, Republican Mike Rogers, got 43% of the Jewish vote, the survey finds.
El-Sayed’s relationship to Jewish voters was heavily scrutinized throughout the campaign because of his staunch, vocal opposition to Israel. He also drew criticism for saying, following a terror attack on a Michigan synagogue, that “hurt people hurt people.” He later apologized for the remark.
Those factors led to speculation over whether Jews, who have historically backed Democrats by wide margins, would vote for El-Sayed.
The weighted survey of 883 Jewish voters, conducted ny Mercury Public Affairs between October 25 and November 10 with a 3.9 percent margin of error, finds that El Sayed bested Rogers among Jews statewide by seven points.
But he underperformed the state’s Democratic governor-elect, Jocelyn Benson, among Jews. She received 69% of the Jewish vote, the poll found.
And in the heavily Jewish Oakland County, where the synagogue attack took place, the poll found that Rogers beat El-Sayed among Jews 52% to 39%.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Your next read: ToI Editors' Picks
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Join The Times of Israel Community today and you'll receive a physical book of your choice, carefully curated by our editors.
Choose between two must-reads: When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin, a searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength following unthinkable tragedy;
Or Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe by Matti Friedman, the gripping and surprising tale of a forgotten moment during World War II.
As a Community member, you’ll also enjoy our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films, an ad-free experience of our site and podcasts, commenting privileges, and more.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel