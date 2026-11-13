Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Police arrest Bat Yam man on international warrant for murder of Israeli in Bulgaria

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A Bat Yam man is arrested on suspicion of murdering an Israeli in Bulgaria, November 13, 2026. (Israel Police)
A Bat Yam man is arrested on suspicion of murdering an Israeli in Bulgaria, November 13, 2026. (Israel Police)

A Bat Yam man was arrested on suspicion of murdering an Israeli in Bulgaria, police say.

Police say in a statement that the man, 32, was arrested by officers from the Tel Aviv district, pursuant to an international arrest warrant. The Israeli, who lived in Bulgaria, was killed on October 14, according to the statement.

The man was investigated by state prosecutors in cooperation with Bulgarian police, the statement says. He is expected to be extradited to Bulgaria following a court hearing.

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