Global vaccine group urges virus solidarity ahead of summit
Lapid holds his first update meeting with Netanyahu as opposition leader

Regular meetings are required by law, but seldom have they been held between two figures who have such public animosity toward each other

By TOI staff Today, 2:16 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March 11, 2020 (left); Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid in December 2019 (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March 11, 2020 (left); Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid in December 2019 (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:19 pm

After police killing, minister says better ways needed to identify the disabled

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who is in charge of police, says Israeli authorities must look into better ways for security forces to identify special needs people in the field, after the killing of Saturday of an autistic Palestinian man by police officers who wrongly suspected he was armed.

“Maybe there are nuances that can be understood to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” he says. “Work is being done on this and I intend to promote it.”

Ohana says the family of Iyad Halak deserves an embrace, and says he hopes there will not be an attempt to recreate violent protests in America over the killing of George Floyd by a policeman.

Iyad Halak (Courtesy)

“I think we are in better shape [than in the US]. We need to maintain this, our coexistence.”

2:18 pm

2:17 pm

New report finds anti-Semitism on the rise in Czech Republic

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in the Czech Republic doubled last year, the country’s Jewish community says.

In its annual report, the Federation of the Jewish Communities says there were 694 anti-Semitic attacks in 2019 compared with 347 in the previous year.

A majority of the attacks — 95 percent — were registered on the internet, often on disinformation websites, far-right media and produced by activists involved in an international campaign to boycott Israel.

In this Thursday Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, visitors walk through the cemetery of the former Nazi concentration camp in Terezin, Czech Republic (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)

The Jewish community says there were three attacks on Jewish property last year and six other incidents involved anti-Semitic threats, harassment and verbal insults. No physical attack was registered in 2019.

— AP

2:17 pm

Lapid holds first update meeting with PM Netanyahu as opposition leader

Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since he became leader of the opposition in the wake of the last election.

The prime minister is required to hold regular update meetings with the opposition leader. But seldom has there been such public animosity between two political figures as between Netanyahu and Lapid.

Lapid broke up his alliance with Blue and White’s Benny Gantz over the latter’s decision to enter into a government with Netanyahu, whom he has ruled out as a partner and lashed repeatedly for his criminal cases and attacks on the country’s institutions.

Netanyahu too vilified Lapid repeatedly throughout the recent election cycles.

Global vaccine group urges virus solidarity ahead of summit

The head of the global vaccine alliance warns “nobody is safe unless everybody is safe” from the new coronavirus, urging international solidarity ahead of a fundraising summit as the pandemic threatens to trigger a resurgence of preventable diseases.

Scientists are racing to identify and test possible vaccines for COVID-19 as nations grapple with the economic and societal consequences of the virus lockdowns.

In this photo taken on April 29, 2020, an engineer shows an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus that was tested at the Quality Control Laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP)

Seth Berkley of Gavi, the vaccine alliance, says the international community must ensure all countries will have access to any potential vaccines, regardless of their wealth.

“This is a global problem that needs a global solution and we have to all work together,” he said.

— AFP