Government to classify discussions on ICC war crimes probe — report

The government has decided to classify its discussions on the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor saying there were grounds to investigate alleged Israeli and Palestinian war crimes, according to several Hebrew media outlets.
The talks, which will take place in the high-level security cabinet, will reportedly be placed under provisions outlined in Article 35 of the Basic Law: The Government, which states that “certain discussions and decisions of the government and the ministerial committees can be classified and their disclosure and publication prohibited.”
The ICC’s top prosecutor, Fatouh Bensouda, announced over the weekend that there was a “basis” to probe Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank, the 2014 Gaza war, the Israeli response to violent protests on the Gaza border, and the targeting of civilians by Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups.
Netanyahu on Sunday called it an “absurd” decision that showed the court was being weaponized against Israel.
