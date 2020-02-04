The Times of Israel is liveblogging events on Tuesday as they unfold.
Greece to send some Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia
Greece will send some of its Patriot defense missiles to Saudi Arabia under a program involving the US, Britain and France, the government spokesman says.
Athens will deploy the missiles at Saudi cost “to protect critical energy infrastructure,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas tells reporters.
“The deployment contributes to energy security, promotes our country as a factor of regional stability and strengthens our ties to Saudi Arabia,” Petsas says, adding that talks on the move began in October.
He does not give a date for the deployment.
The US, Britain and France are part of the same initiative and Italy is likely to join, the spokesman said.
— AFP
Lebanese-American charged with murder for working with Israel-backed SLA
A military investigative judge has charged a Lebanese-American man with murder and torture of Lebanese citizens, crimes he allegedly committed during Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon, judicial officials say. The accusations could carry a death sentence.
Amer Fakhoury has confessed to working as a senior warden at Khiam Prison, which was run by an Israel-backed Lebanese militia. Fakhoury was detained after returning to his native Lebanon from the US in September.
However, he’s undergoing cancer treatment, and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to stand trial.
The judge, Najat Abu Shakra, referred Fakhoury to a military court where he will be tried, the officials say.
The officials say Abu Shakra charged Fakhoury with “murder and attempted murder of prisoners inside Khiam Prison as well as kidnapping and torture.”
The prison, run by the so-called South Lebanon Army, was abandoned after Israeli forces pulled out of southern Lebanon in 2000, ending an 18-year occupation.
Human rights groups have said in the past that Khiam Prison was a site of torture and detention without trial. Israel denies the allegations.
— AP
EU says West Bank annexation cannot go unchallenged
The European Union says it will not accept Israeli attempts to annex parts of the West Bank, after Jerusalem indicated it could do so as part of the US Mideast peace plan.
“Steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged,” a spokesperson for EU foreign policy czar Josep Borrell says in a statement.
“The European Union calls on both sides to re-engage and to refrain from any unilateral actions contrary to international law that could exacerbate tensions,” the statement says.
It does not say how the body might challenge the annexation. The EU in the past has threatened to begin labeling settlement produce and other sanctions, drawing accusations of anti-Semitism from Jerusalem.
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said he would push ahead with plans to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements scattered throughout the West Bank as early as this week, after the plan was rolled out last week.
However, the US swiftly pressured Netanyahu to backtrack, saying it did not support the move before March 2 elections
The EU also expresses reservations about the plan, which it says “departs … from internationally agreed upon parameters.”
“The European Union will continue to support all efforts aimed at reviving a political process in line with international law, which ensures equal rights and which is acceptable to both parties.,” the spokesperson says.
