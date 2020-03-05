The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursdays’s developments as they unfold.
Greek tourists who recently visited Israel, West Bank contract virus
The Health Ministry says Greek tourists who recently visited Israel and the West Bank have contracted COVID-19.
They visited between February 19 and 27 and were diagnosed after their return, the ministry says.
Minister said seeking to cancel Muslim prayers at Temple Mount over virus fears
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is reportedly seeking to ban Friday Muslim prayers at the Temple Mount over fears of the spread of COVID-19.
According to a report by Channel 12, Erdan wrote to the head of the National Security Council asking him to prevent the services from taking place tomorrow, following reports that four Palestinians are suspected of carrying the virus.
The weekly prayers at the holy site draw thousands of Muslim worshipers. Any attempts by Israel to interfere with the prayers at the flashpoint compound, which is under Jordanian custodianship, would likely be met with fierce Palestinian protest.
Palestinians bar all tourists from West Bank after 4 suspected of carrying virus
The Palestinian Health Ministry says it is preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank. The ministry does not specify for how long. Most tourists to the West Bank visit the biblical city of Bethlehem, where the Nativity Church is located, and Jericho.
The measures come after suspicions that four Palestinians had caught the new coronavirus. A Palestinian official says the four had tested positive for the virus but that the tests were sent to Israel to verify the results. The official speaks on condition of anonymity because he isn’t authorized to discuss the issue with the media. They would be the Palestinian territories’ first cases if confirmed.
The Palestinian Health Ministry also says churches and places of worship in Bethlehem will be closed for two weeks.
Palestinian authorities add that the storied Nativity Church in the biblical city of Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely later in the day over coronavirus fears. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers next month for the upcoming Easter holiday.
Health minister threatens basketball team that broke quarantine
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is threatening legal action against the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team for violating home quarantine rules.
The team was ordered on Wednesday to stay at home for 14 days after the Health Ministry expanded the country’s self quarantine rules, which seek to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus, to include returnees from several Western European countries. Some members of the team had recently visited Spain.
The team bucked the warning and played a game yesterday.
“The violation of the order is a violation of the law and may result in enforcement measures against those who breached it,” warns the ministry.
Israelis who came in contact with US tourist in Jerusalem ordered to quarantine
The Health Ministry is ordering anyone who was in contact with a New York tourist who recently visited Jerusalem, and who was later diagnosed with COVID-19, into a 14-day home quarantine.
The ministry releases the detailed itinerary of the woman, who visited the city from February 23 to 27.
She arrived on El Al flight LY8 from New York, which departed at 11:50 p.m. on February 22, and left on flight LY27, which left Tel Aviv at 1:05 a.m. on February 28.
On February 23, she visited the Mamilla pedestrian mall, eating at the Rimon Cafe and stopping at the Zara clothing store.
On February 24, between 1 p.m. and 3. p.m., she ate at the Rimon Cafe on Ben Yehuda Street. She then took bus no. 74 from King George Street to Hebron Road. Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day, she visited the Osher Ad supermarket in Talpiot.
On February 25, she ate at the Kitchen Station restaurant between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., at the First Station Promenade.
On February 26, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. she was at the Bank Mizrahi on Heleni HaMalka Street. From 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. she was at the Hadar mall in Talpiot, in the Osher Ad supermarket, the Tzomet Sefarim bookstore and Fox Home.
On February 27, at 10 a.m., she took the no. 74 bus from Hebron Road to Talpiot. Between 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., she ate at the Caffit Cafe on Emek Refaim Street.
At 7:30 p.m., she took the no. 74 bus from Hebron Road to the Central Bus Station. She then took the 8:30 p.m. train from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion Airport.
“Anyone who was at these aforementioned places at these times is requested to enter home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure and report it to the Health Ministry website,” the ministry said.
