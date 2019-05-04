Hamas ministry puts death toll in Israeli strikes at 4

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Beersheba hospital says it is preparing ‘for any possible scenario’
As rockets are launched toward the southern city of Beersheba, the local hospital says it is preparing “for any possible scenario.”
In a statement, the Soroka Medical Center says it is preparing to transfer patients with mobility issues to reinforced wings of the hospital.
For patients who are able to move, the hospital has set up clear signs pointing to the building’s bomb shelters.
— with Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens again sound in Beersheba; city says school not hit by projectile
Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fire a fresh barrage toward the city of Beersheba, triggering rocket sirens in the city, Israel’s sixth largest.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The Beersheba Municipality denies a school in the city was hit by a rocket following earlier reports. It says a house there reportedly struck by a rocket was hit by shrapnel.
— with Judah Ari Gross
IDF says keeping up strikes on Gaza as rocket fire continues
As rockets continue to be fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military says it is keeping up its airstrikes on “terror targets” in the coastal enclave.
“At this time, the strikes by fighter jets on terror targets belonging to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups are continuing,” the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Man in Bedouin town lightly hurt by rocket shrapnel
A 45-year-old man is lightly injured as he is hit by shrapnel from a rocket fired at the Bedouin town of Lakia in the northern Negev, medics say.
The man sustained injuries to his leg, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.
In addition, a number of people nearby suffered anxiety attacks and required medical treatment, MDA says.
Police sappers are on the scene to remove the rocket fragments.
— Judah Ari Gross
School, house in Beersheba reported hit by Gaza rockets
Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip have hit a school and house in the southern city of Beersheba, according to Israeli television.
There are no reports of injuries. Channel 13 says the rocket sparked a fire in the school.
הירי לכיוון ב״ש: פגיעה ישירה בבית ספר בעיר ובמבנה נוסף – אין נפגעים. תיעד: אילן חתואל pic.twitter.com/und3umXalP
— החדשות (@NewsChannelIL) May 4, 2019
Gaza rocket barrage sets off sirens in Ashdod, other southern communities
A fresh round of sirens sound throughout southern Israel as Palestinian terrorists fire multiple barrages from the Gaza Strip.
The sirens are heard in the cities of Ashdod, Ofakim and Kiryat Malachi, and in smaller communities in the Merhavim, Hevel Yavne, Be’er Tuvia and Eshkol regions, the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Iron Dome activated as rockets fired at Beersheba
The Iron Dome missile defense system is activated as rockets are fired toward the southern city of Beersheba.
Several interceptor missiles are fired toward incoming projectiles. It is not yet clear how many have been shot down.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF says it doesn’t believe baby, mother were killed in strike on Gaza
The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman says the military does not believe that a Palestinian mother and baby were killed in an Israeli airstrike.
“There are more and more indications reaching us from the Gaza Strip that put serious doubt on the truth of the statement from Hamas’s healthy ministry about the death of the baby Saba Mahmoud Hamdan Abu Arar and her mother Falastin Saleh Abu Arar,” Maj. Avichay Adraee says in a tweet.
“According to these indications, the death was caused by terrorist activities by Palestinian militants and not by an Israeli strike,” he says.
Adraee indicates that the deaths may have been caused by a failed rocket attack against Israel.
“Will the health ministry in Gaza admit the truth or continue to cover up the lies of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas?” he asks.
— Judah Ari Gross
Fresh rocket salvo sets off rocket sirens in Beersheba
A fresh barrage of rockets is fired from the Gaza Strip toward the city of Beersheba and surrounding towns, as well as the coastal city of Ashkelon, sending tens of thousands of people rushing to bomb shelters.
— Judah Ari Gross
Israel defends targeting of Gaza building housing Turkish news agency
The Israeli military defends its targeting of the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency, which prompted outcries of condemnation from Ankara, saying the eight-story building was used by the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups to conduct terrorist activities.
“The structure that was attacked was used by Hamas’s West Bank task force, which is responsible for directing terrorist operatives in the Judea and Samaria region to create terrorist infrastructure and to pass messages for terrorist activities and for transferring money and logistical support in order to carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” the army says in a statement.
The military says the building also housed offices of senior members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which were “used for terrorist purposes.”
— Judah Ari Gross
מטוסי קרב של צה״ל תקפו לפני מספר דקות מבנה בן שמונה קומות בשכונת רימאל בצפון הרצועה, ובו משרדים של ארגוני הטרור חמאס וגא"פ pic.twitter.com/0gffNo8PTY
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 4, 2019
Erdogan: Israeli strike won’t stop news agency reporting on ‘Israeli terrorism’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues a statement on his Twitter account harshly condemning Israel over an airstrike on a building in the Gaza Strip that reportedly housed the offices of Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.
We strongly condemn Israel’s attack against Anadolu Agency’s office in Gaza.
Turkey and Anadolu Agency will continue to tell the world about Israeli terrorism and atrocities in Gaza and other parts of Palestine despite such attacks.
— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 4, 2019
Rocket sirens blare in kibbutz near Beersheba
Rocket alert sirens sound in the community of Kibbutz Hatzerim, just outside Beersheba, and in a number of other towns in southern Israel as terror groups in the Gaza Strip step up their attacks.
— Judah Ari Gross
Hamas ministry puts death toll in Israeli strikes at 4
A Palestinian was killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip late Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave says, bringing the Palestinian death toll for the day to four.
A spokesman for the health ministry tells AFP Khaled Abu Qleiq, 25, was hit and killed by an Israeli strike in northern Gaza.
Israeli air and tank strikes were launched in response to some 250 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, according to the army.
— AFP
IDF says 250 rockets fired from Gaza reached Israel
The IDF says some 250 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip today reached Israeli territory, dozens of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
The army adds that 70 percent of the rockets landed in open areas.
Israeli aircraft said to strike cell launching rockets in Gaza
Palestinian media reports an Israeli aircraft targeted a cell launching rockets at Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, killing one of them and wounded others.
This is not immediately confirmed by Israeli officials.
— Judah Ari Gross
UN envoy says working with Egypt to end Gaza fighting
The United Nations envoy for Middle East peace says the UN and Egypt are working together to end the current round of fighting between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
“The United Nations is working with Egypt and all sides to calm the situation. I call on all parties to immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months. Those who seek to destroy them will bear responsibility for a conflict that will have grave consequences for all,” Nikolay Mladenov says in a statement.
“Continuing down the current path of escalation will quickly undo what has been achieved and destroy the chances for long term solutions to the crisis. This endless cycle of violence must end, and efforts must accelerate to realize a political solution to the crisis in Gaza,” he adds.
Mladenov also says the flare-up “jeopardizes the significant progress made in recent weeks to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza, lift the closures, and support intra-Palestinian reconciliation.”
Iron Dome activated as rockets fired toward Ashdod
The Iron Dome missile defense system is activated as rockets are fired toward the city of Ashdod.
Several of the system’s interceptor missiles are fired at incoming projectiles. It is not immediately clear how many rockets have been shot down.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gaza terror groups up rocket fire as Israel hits multi-story buildings in Strip
Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip have stepped up their rocket and mortar attacks in recent hours, firing multiple fusillades at cities and towns throughout southern Israel, following Israeli airstrikes on two multi-story buildings in the coastal enclave, one of which the military says housed the Hamas terror group’s military intelligence service.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens sound in Ashdod, Ashkelon area
Rocket sirens sound in the coastal city of Ashdod, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Gaza Strip, and the industrial zone south of Ashkelon, the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Fresh rocket barrage fired at Ofakim
A fresh barrage of rockets is fired from the Gaza Strip toward the town of Ofakim and surrounding communities, triggering sirens throughout the area.
— Judah Ari Gross
Turkey’s FM slams Israel over strike that hit Gaza building housing Turkish news agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu issues a sharp condemnation of Israel after a building in Gaza City that housed the offices of Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency was reportedly hit in an Israeli airstrike.
Targeting of @AnadoluAgency #Gaza office is new example of Israel’s unrestrained aggression. #Israeli violence against innocent people w/out distinction is a crime against humanity.Those who encourage Israel are also guilty. Will keep defending #Palestinian cause, even if alone.
— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 4, 2019
Sappers called to defuse rocket after ‘direct hit’ on Kiryat Gat building
Police sappers are called to defuse a rocket that hit a building in the southern city of Kiryat Gat.
“This was a direct hit on a public building that no one was in at the time,” police say in a statement.
An 80-year-old woman was seriously injured earlier today by shrapnel from a rocket that exploded in the city.
Fresh round of rocket sirens sound in Ofakim, surrounding area
A new round of rocket sirens sounds in the town of Ofakim and surrounding communities.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rivlin condemns ‘dreadful terror’ from Gaza, says Israel will respond ‘forcefully’
President Reuven Rivlin issues a statement in response to today’s rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
As a tense and worrying Shabbat ends, I am praying for those injured and thinking of those sheltering from rockets in their safe spaces. We will continue to stand against this dreadful terror and will respond forcefully and swiftly to any attack on the security of our people
— Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) May 4, 2019
Projectile lands in yard of Ofakim home; no injuries
A projectile landed in the yard of a home in the town of Ofakim. No injuries were reported.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF says it struck Gaza City building used by Hamas intelligence services
The IDF says it bombed a multi-story building in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City that was used by the Hamas terror group’s intelligence service, in response to the ongoing rocket and mortar attacks from the coastal enclave.
— Judah Ari Gross
לפני מספר דקות הותקף על-ידי מטוסי קרב בניין משרדי המודיעין הצבאי והבטחון הכללי של חמאס בשכונת רימל. פרטים נוספים בהמשך pic.twitter.com/3YhNYVWVKl
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 4, 2019
IDF cancels school Sunday in Gaza-area; only workplaces with bomb shelter can open
The Israeli military cancels school for the cities and towns close to the Gaza Strip, as terror groups in the enclave showed no sign of halting their rocket and mortar attacks on southern Israel.
Workplaces will only be allowed open if they have access to a bomb shelter.
Gatherings of more than 300 people also will not be allowed, including in shopping centers.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens activated in Kiryat Gat, Gaza periphery
Rocket sirens sound throughout the Gaza periphery, as terror groups in the Strip fire a fresh barrage at the area.
Sirens also sound in the city of Kiryat Gat and surrounding communities, some 20 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
School canceled in Ashkelon on Sunday amid Gaza rocket fire
Ashkelon cancels all school classes tomorrow after a number of rockets were fired at the southern coastal city amid fighting between Gaza-based terror groups and Israel.
IDF hits 120 targets in Gaza after rocket fire, says ready for further strikes
The Israeli military says it has attacked some 120 targets in the Gaza Strip after hundreds of rockets and mortar shells were fired at southern Israel throughout the day, injuring two people, including an 80-year-old woman who was seriously injured after a rocket exploded in Kiryat Gat.
The army says it is prepared to continue conducting airstrikes if the attacks from the Strip continue.
According to the IDF, it targeted bases and facilities controlled by the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups throughout the Strip, including an Islamic Jihad cross-border attack tunnel.
The military says it also destroyed an underground Hamas rocket production facility.
“This facility is unique in its manufacturing capabilities and is a key capability of the group to produce rockets in the Strip,” the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Video shows rocket hitting Kiryat Gat, injuring 80-year-old woman
Israeli television airs video from earlier today showing a 80-year-old woman in the southern city of Kiryat Gat being injured as a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip explodes.
המתיחות בדרום | תיעוד ממצלמות המוקד העירוני בקרית גת ברגע הפגיעה, שבו נפצעה האישה בת ה-80 @bokeralmog pic.twitter.com/X94tf6utVX
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) May 4, 2019
Rocket alert sirens heard in Ashkelon, nearby communities
Incoming rocket alert sirens sound south of Ashkelon, in its industrial zone and in the communities of Zikim and Karmia just below the city.
— Judah Ari Gross
Hamas ministry: Mother wounded in Israeli strike succumbs to wounds
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reports that a third Palestinian, a 37-year-old pregnant woman, succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli strike.
The woman is said to be the mother of a 14-month-old baby who was reportedly killed in the same airstrike.
— Judah Ari Gross
Army releases video of Islamic Jihad work on cross-border Gaza tunnel
The IDF releases video of what it says is work by Islamic Jihad on a cross-border tunnel near the southern Gaza city of Rafah that was destroyed today in an Israeli strike.
The army says the footage shows “the work of removing the dirt from the opening of the tunnel in a methodical manner and under civilian disguise.”
תיעוד מאתרי החפירה של מנהרת הטרור של ארגון הטרור גא"פ שהושמדה על ידי תקיפת חיל האוויר לפני זמן קצר.
ניתן לראות את עבודות פינוי העפר מתוך חלל המנהרה במסווה אזרחי ובאופן שיטתי pic.twitter.com/QDPBRIYeIW
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 4, 2019
EU calls for Gaza rocket fire at Israel to ‘stop immediately’
BRUSSELS — The European Union calls for rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel to “stop immediately” and throws its backing behind efforts by Egypt and the UN to calm the situation.
“The rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel must stop immediately. A de-escalation of this dangerous situation is urgently needed to ensure that civilians’ lives are protected,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic says in a statement.
— AFP
Hamas claims Gaza baby killed in Israeli strike; IDF says it’s only hitting military sites
A Palestinian baby was killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave says.
The ministry said “baby Sabaa Arar, aged one year and two months, was killed and her mother, who is pregnant, was seriously injured” when their house was hit in one of the Israeli strikes that came in response to dozens of Gaza rockets fired at Israel.
An Israeli army spokeswoman says the military does not have any information on the incident. The army says it is targeting only military sites in its response to the rocket fire.
The Gaza health ministry adds that a total of two people have been killed and 18 injured since this morning in the Israeli strikes.
— with AFP
Official: No efforts at moment to reach ceasefire between Israel, Gaza terror groups
A senior defense official briefs Hebrew media that there are currently no efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
Separately, IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis tells Channel 13 news that the IDF is not connected to any ceasefire talks and that Israel has honored its side of an unofficial agreement with the Gaza-ruling Hamas to prevent violence on the border.
IDF says prepared for rocket fire at Tel Aviv, will call up some reservists
IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis says the military has air defense systems in place in case of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.
Asked by Channel 13 if the IDF is interested in quickly ending the current round of fighting with Palestinian terror groups in light of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, Manelis says he did not hear the term “to end” during consultations today.
He says the IDF is prepared for the fighting to last a few days and will call up some reservists from intelligence and air defense units, as well as the Home Front Command, when Shabbat ends after nightfall this evening.
Eurovision event in Modiin canceled amid Gaza violence
An event scheduled for this evening in Modiin, celebrating the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest later this month, has been canceled due to the escalation of violence between Gaza-based terror groups and the IDF, according to Hebrew media reports.
Rocket sirens sound in southern cities of Ashkelon, Netivot
Rocket warning sirens are activated in the southern cities of Ashkelon and Netivot, according to the IDF.
The sirens are also heard in the Eshkol, Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Hanegev regional councils.
IDF releases video of strike on Islamic Jihad tunnel, says it has hit 70 targets in Gaza
The IDF releases footage of a strike it carried out in the Gaza Strip on a cross-border tunnel it says was dug by Islamic Jihad.
The army also says it has carried out some 70 strikes in Gaza in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.
תיעוד: השמדת מנהרת הטרור של הג'יהד האסלאמי בדרום רצועת עזה
(צילום: דובר צה"ל) @moyshis pic.twitter.com/3QtelQzNlt
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 4, 2019
Gaza terror groups threaten to up response if Israeli ‘aggression’ continues
Terror groups in the Gaza Strip warn they will increase attacks on Israel if the Israeli military continues to carry out strikes in response to rocket fire from the coastal enclave.
“We warn the enemy that our response will be even more severe and widespread in the event that it expands its aggression. We will remain the shield of our people and our land,” the so-called joint operations room says in a statement.
Rocket that reportedly hit home landed outside of Gaza-area community
A rocket that reportedly hit a home in a community in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council in fact landed close to, but outside of the community’s perimeter fence, a spokesperson for the council says.
IDF: 200 rockets fired from Gaza since morning, dozens intercepted
The IDF says some 200 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel since this morning, with dozens intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
2nd home in Sha’ar Hanegev reported hit by Gaza rocket
A second home in a community in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council has been hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, according to Hebrew media reports.
There are no reports of injuries.
Sirens blare in southern cities of Sderot, Netivot
Rocket warning sirens are activated in the southern cities of Sderot and Netivot, the army says.
Sirens also sounded in the Sdot Hanegev and Sha’ar Hanegev regional councils.
Netanyahu told IDF ‘to give a hard blow’ to Gaza terror groups — official
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army “to give a hard blow” to terror groups in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory, a defense official is quoted as saying by Hebrew media.
The comment comes after Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, huddled with top security officials this afternoon for talks on the flare-up in the south.
The security cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss the latest violence in Gaza, the Prime Minister’s Office said earlier today.
Army hits cross-border Islamic Jihad tunnel, warns of further strikes in Gaza
The army is warning it will expand strikes in the Gaza Strip if rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave continues.
IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis says during retaliatory strikes, Israeli forces hit a tunnel dug by Islamic Jihad that crosses the border into Israel.
“In recent weeks [Islamic Jihad] has accelerated its digging in order to carry out an attack,” he says.
Manelis says Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza, is working in cooperation with Islamic Jihad and that the IDF is striking targets linked to both terror organizations
He adds that the army believes five to six members of the group have been killed since yesterday when the IDF struck a Hamas post on the border in response to a sniper attack on Israeli troops.
Rocket warning sirens activated in Ashkelon, southern regions
The IDF says rocket warning sirens have been activated in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, as well as in the Hof Ashkelon, Eshkol, Sdot Negov and Sha’ar Hanegev regional councils.
Rocket warning sirens sound in southern communities
Rocket warning sirens sound in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Hanegev regional councils, according to the IDF.
Islamic Jihad threatens attack on Dimona reactor, Ben Gurion Airport
The military wing of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad terror group releases a video threatening rocket attacks on the nuclear reactor in Dimona and other sensitive sites in Israel.
The release of the video, which shows members of the Iran-backed group loading projectiles into a rocket launcher, comes amid a round of fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
In addition to the Dimona reactor, the video also shows footage of the Ben Gurion Airport, the Ashdod port and refineries in the northern city of Haifa.
הג'יהאד האסלאמי מאיים על ישראל בסרטון חדש: "מעגל האש הולך ומתגלגל"@HaimOmri pic.twitter.com/79k99p7AQo
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 4, 2019
Israel closes Gaza border crossings over rocket fire
The Defense Ministry body responsible for liaising with the Palestinians announces the closure of the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings with the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.
Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, the head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, also announces the closure of the fishing zone off the coastal territory. He says all of the closures are until further notice.
IDF says aircraft continuing to strike Gaza targets over rocket fire
The IDF says Israeli aircraft and attack helicopters have continued to strike targets linked to terror groups in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire.
Rocket strikes home in southern Israeli community; none injured
A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip strikes a home in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, a spokesperson for the community says.
No one was injured by the rocket, the spokesperson adds.
Man in Ashkelon moderately injured by Gaza rocket
A man in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon was moderately injured by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, according to Magen David Adom.
MDA says the 49-year-old was hurt by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene.
IDF: Over 150 rockets fired from Gaza, dozens intercepted by Iron Dome
The IDF says some 150 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory since this morning.
It says the Iron Defense missile defense system has intercepted dozens of the Gaza rockets.
Home Front Command issues new instructions for Israelis amid Gaza rocket fire
The IDF’s Home Front Command issues new instructions for residents of southern Israel following the firing of over 100 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.
The instructions, which include a ban on agricultural work and limitations on the size of public gatherings and the number of people who can be at commercial centers, apply to communities in the border area near Gaza, the central Negev, Lachish region and southern Shfela plain.
Woman injured by rocket shrapnel in serious but stable condition
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a woman in Kiryat Gat is in serious but stable condition after being wounded by shrapnel from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.
MDA says the woman has been taken to Barzilai Hospital in the coastal city of Ashkelon.
Iron Dome intercepts 2 rockets fired at Ashdod
The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at the southern port city of Ashdod, according to Israeli television.
Woman in Kiryat Gat wounded by shrapnel from Gaza rocket
A woman in the southern city of Kiryat Gat has been wounded by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli television reports.
She is said to be in moderate to serious condition after being hit in the face by shrapnel from the rocket.
Rocket warning sirens activated in Beit Shemesh, southern regional councils
The Israel Defense Forces says rocket warning sirens have sounded in the Jerusalem-area city of Beit Shemesh.
It also says sirens have sounded in the Lachish, Yoav, Hof Ashkelon and Shafir regional councils.
