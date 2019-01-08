Hamas says it arrested 45 ‘collaborators’ linked to Israeli special forces op in Gaza

US envoy Zinni, working on Gulf crisis, resigns

AMMAN, Jordan — A US envoy tasked with trying to solve the dispute between Qatar and a Saudi-led group of countries announces his resignation, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo toured the region.

Retired general Anthony Zinni tells US news network CBS he had quit “because of the unwillingness of the regional leaders to agree to a viable mediation effort that we offered to conduct.”

His resignation was confirmed by State Department spokesman Robert Palladino.

“General Zinni’s mission was to help introduce the concept of the Middle East Strategic Alliance and start a conversation with leaders in the region,” Palladino told AFP.

“This is happening and well underway thanks to his efforts. The administration… will carry the mission forward,” Palladino said in Amman where he accompanied Pompeo on the first leg of his regional tour.

The Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA) is a NATO-style security pact which Zinni had been asked to introduce to regional leaders.

Zinni, according to CBS, feels there is no need for his involvement in MESA since other members of the US administration of President Donald Trump are already involved in implementing it.

Zinni was appointed by former secretary of state Rex Tillerson in August 2017, two months after the dispute between Qatar and the Saudi-led bloc erupted.

On June 5 of that year, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with key US ally Qatar, accusing it of supporting “terrorist groups” and advocating improved ties with their rival Iran.

Qatar, home to a huge US air base, has denied the claims.

— AFP