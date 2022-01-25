Handwritten 1967 Ben-Gurion eulogy of West Germany’s first chancellor surfaces

A handwritten 1967 eulogy of West Germany’s first chancellor by Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion has been found among the belongings of a German journalist who covered the funeral and recently died.
Ben-Gurion flew at the time to the funeral of Konrad Adenauer, his partner for the landmark Reparations Agreement following the Holocaust and for the initiation of diplomatic ties between Jerusalem and Berlin.
He wrote: “Adenauer was the man who tried and succeeded to lift up the German people from the depth of crime and misery to which the Hitler regime had condemned the people.”
The journalist’s widow has asked for her husband’s identity not to be published, according to the Ynet news site.
“A week ago, I called a colleague from Adenauer house to wish her a happy new year, and she told me that they had discovered a treasure,” says Esther Suissa of the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute. “This document is a pearl.”
