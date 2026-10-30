Head of Czech embassy’s Jerusalem branch office killed in car accident Thursday

The head of the Czech Embassy’s Jerusalem branch office was killed yesterday in a car accident, the Czech Embassy in Tel Aviv confirms.

Klára Schneiderová, 30, was hit by a minibus on Jerusalem’s Agrippas Street, apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle. She was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Czech embassy in Tel Aviv confirms Schneiderová’s death, recalling her as a “bright, warm, and friendly young woman, and an outstanding diplomat.

With deep sadness,we mourn the tragic loss of our colleague and friend,Klára Schneiderová,Head of the Czech Embassy’s Branch Office in Jerusalem,who died in a car accident.Klára was a bright,warm and outstanding diplomat.Our heartfelt condolences go to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/4h4RgMFNLS — Czech Embassy in Tel Aviv (@CzechEmbassyIL) October 30, 2026

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar says he received the news of Schneiderová’s death “with deep sorrow.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, her loved ones, and the entire Czech diplomatic community,” he writes. “Klára was a dedicated senior diplomat and a true friend to Israel.”

The Czech embassy in Warsaw also extends condolences to Schneiderová’s loved ones, mourning the loss of “such a young and talented colleague,” full of “energy and optimism.”

Czech media reports that the country’s foreign ministry will fly a black flag over its headquarters in the Czernin Palace as a show of respect for Schneiderová.

Her body will be flown to the Czech Republic for burial.