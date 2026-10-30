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IDF: Four Palestinian terror suspects arrested by troops in Jenin Thursday

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:53 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Four Palestinian terror suspects were apprehended by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Jenin yesterday, the military says.

The IDF says troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Jenin on Thursday following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on the whereabouts of the four wanted Palestinians.

The four are “terrorists who traded in weapons” and had been part of a former terror network in Jenin, according to the military.

They were taken to be questioned by the Shin Bet, the army adds.

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