Health Ministry chief instructs hospitals to halt non-essential surgeries

Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy has warned hospital managers in a letter that the country is at “a time of emergency” and has instructed them to halt all non-urgent surgeries.

He also calls on them to train further staff for work in coronavirus wards, amid expectations of a surge in serious cases.

He says the the current period is “one of the most complicated in the history of the health system,” and urges hospital chiefs to behave responsibly.