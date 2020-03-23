Health Ministry guidelines could stop abortions in hospitals — report

New Health Ministry guidelines barring non-essential hospital activities do not include abortions in the list of essential activities, Channel 12 has reported.

The guidelines leave the decision whether to carry out medical procedures to end pregnancy with individual hospitals. Some, including Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon, will reportedly not carry out abortions until further notice.

In response to criticism by women’s rights organizations, the Health Ministry responds that “every hospital has an exceptions committee for subjects that weren’t included in the document and are necessary — such as abortions.”