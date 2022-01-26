Health Ministry okays 4th vaccine dose for over-18s with compromised immune systems
Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash has approved a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to people over age 18 who suffer from compromised immune systems, and who are thus at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
A fourth shot will also be made available to people who are at greater risk of infection due to their line of work.
To be eligible for a fourth dose, four months must have elapsed since the previous shot.
