Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Health Ministry okays 4th vaccine dose for over-18s with compromised immune systems

Today, 10:08 pm Edit

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash has approved a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to people over age 18 who suffer from compromised immune systems, and who are thus at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

A fourth shot will also be made available to people who are at greater risk of infection due to their line of work.

To be eligible for a fourth dose, four months must have elapsed since the previous shot.

A health worker readies a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan on December 28, 2021. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

