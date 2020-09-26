Health ministry stats show 29 virus deaths since Friday

Several hundred demonstrators calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave Paris Circle remain in the Jerusalem intersection.

Around 10:30, organizers estimated total attendance at around 16,000.

A charged atmosphere has prevailed in the square for the past hour. Police officers have repeatedly burst without warning into the crowd by the dozens to detain demonstrators, seemingly at random.

Officers, who appear to acting more aggressively in the past, have spooked protesters and caused panics by suddenly pushing into the crowd in several instances. Several dozen demonstrators appear to have been detained so far.

“This is dangerous for everybody — people could get hurt. But what are we to expect from a political police which is trying to scare people away from the demonstrations?” Ziv, a demonstrator who declines to be identified by his last name, says.

“Plus, they’re not even doing it themselves,” he says, pointing to a cluster of officers with fewer than two meters between them. “They need to stand back and let us protest.”

“There’s plenty of space — it’s only when the police enter that everyone clusters up,” demonstrator Merav Greenberg says.

Cops have shrunk the protest zone from its enlarged configuration, moving barricades in on Paris Square.

— Aaron Boxerman