Health Ministry updates virus toll to 110

The Health Ministry updates the number of coronavirus deaths in Israel to 110 from 109 earlier this morning, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease increases from 11,145 to 11,235.

The number of seriously ill patients stands at 181, while 133 patients are on respiratory ventilation.

750 patients are hospitalized, 7,257 are being treated at home, 1,058 are in quarantine hotels, while the number of recovered patients has increased to 1,689.

The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 7,680.