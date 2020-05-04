High Court debates whether coalition building akin to ‘Married at First Sight’ or ‘Survivor’

A brief debate has ensued during the High Court hearing over the character of the new Netanyahu-Gantz coalition.

Blue and White legal representative Shimon Bar-On: As of now, the parties have not yet reached the courtship period.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut: It’s like on TV, first you get married and then you court one another.

Bar-On: Factually, political life is more akin to “Survivor” than “Married at First Sight.”