High Court puts hold on extension of acting state prosecutor’s tenure

The High Court of Justice issues a temporary injunction preventing a three-month extension of acting State Attorney Dan Eldad’s tenure.

The decision is in effect until a final decision will be made.

The ruling comes amid an unprecedented quarrel between Eldad and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who is reportedly convinced Eldad and Justice Minister Amir Ohana are bent on ousting him from his post, possibly with the help of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eldad was appointed interim state prosecutor for a three-month period by Ohana. Mandelblit initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, which Ohana made in spite of his reservations, but eventually acceded to it.

Eldad’s appointment is to expire tomorrow, but Ohana decided earlier this month to extend it by an additional three months since a new government has not yet been formed. Mandelblit is said to oppose the extension.