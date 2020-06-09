High Court strikes down West Bank ‘land regulation’ law

The Blue and White Party says it will do what it can to make sure the court decision striking down the Regulation Law goes into effect.

“The formulation of the Regulation Law was in opposition to the standing of Israeli law and its legal problems were known back when it was passed in the Knesset,” the party says in a statement.

Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser of the two-man Dereech Eretz faction of Blue and White express unhappiness with the decision, but say it won’t chill the drive toward annexation.

“The future of settlement won’t be decided in a courtroom, but by the Israel government, which has before it a historic chance to extend sovereignty,” the two say in a statement.