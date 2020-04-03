The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Home Front chief: Few ill Bnei Brak residents have answered call to leave
The government has arranged special care facilities for Bnei Brak residents with coronavirus to curb the spread of the disease, but many have not answered a call to evacuate the city.
The IDF’s Home Front Command, which is handling civil affairs in the city, assesses several hundred known virus patients are still in the city. (Throughout the country many patients with mild symptoms are told to remain in quarantine at home due to limited hospital capacity.)
Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai tells reporters: “We won’t do anything with force… I hope we get all the sick out of Bnei Brak.”
He notes that some families have eight or 10 children that need to be cared for. “The efforts are ongoing but it’s not a rousing success so far,” he says. However, “We won’t arrest people.”
75-year-old dies of coronavirus in Hadera, raising toll to 38
A 75-year-old man with preexisting conditions has died of coronavirus at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. He had been in critical condition for several days, hospital officials say.
His death brings the number of coronavirus victims in the country to 38.
Jewish billionaire Milner to donate 3 million masks to Israeli emergency workers
Israeli-Russian Silicon Valley entrepreneur Yuri Milner has announced he is donating three million masks to Israel’s emergency services as they grapple with the coronavirus outbreak in the nation.
“I would urge business leaders to consider adopting this practice even after the current acute phase of the crisis, and to provide their employees with masks for daily use in the office,” the billionaire says.
“This should become the new norm for all of us to wear a mask when outside our homes… until the scientists come to the rescue, and develop a reliable vaccine or treatment.”
Media asked not to report on events in ultra-Orthodox areas during Shabbat
In a rather unorthodox request, the government is asking the press not to report on the developing situation in Bnei Brak during Shabbat — likely due to requests from the ultra-Orthodox community there.
“Journalists are kindly requested to refrain from reporting (including broadcasting, filming, photographing and sound recording) in ultra-Orthodox areas, municipalities and neighborhoods over Shabbat, from sunset today (Friday, 3 April 2020) until nightfall tomorrow (Saturday, 4 April 2020),” the Government Press Office says. “Exact Shabbat times for any given city may be checked online or in the Israeli national and/or local press.”
4 residents, 2 staff members in Nahariya retirement home diagnosed with virus
Four residents and two staff members at a retirement home in the northern city of Nahariya have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the Walla news site reports.
The facility’s director says everyone was tested after one resident fell ill earlier this week, leading to the diagnosis of the six.
He adds that none of them currently have any symptoms.
Man who knew he had virus took part in a Bnei Brak prayer service anyway
A man previously diagnosed with coronavirus, and who was aware of his illness, was found praying alongside 16 others at a yeshiva in Bnei Brak yesterday, police say.
The prayer service was itself a forbidden event, with residents throughout the country required to stay at home and avoid gatherings of any kind.
Officials say a prayer services at another yeshiva was also broken up. All participants in both events received fines.
Police officials tell Ynet if it sees Bnei Brak residents repeatedly failing to follow instructions “we will go in with hundreds of officers.”
Bnei Brak deputy mayor says closure a ‘death trap’ for city’s elderly
The deputy mayor of Bnei Brak calls the decision to close off his city “a death trap for the city’s elderly” and urges the governments to consider other ways to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Gedalyahu Ben Shimon says the lockdown has caused “many city residents to flood a limited number of supermarkets, thus increasing the danger of infection.
“As opposed to a curfew, where the army takes full responsibility for the hundreds of thousands of residents and provides them with food and medicine, here they’ve taken a half-measure that raises the odds of contagion and could cost human lives. A course correction is required.”
