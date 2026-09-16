Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Hosting Abbas, Egypt’s Sissi rejects any ‘displacement of Palestinian people’

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 4:37 pm
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Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) receives Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting in Cairo, September 16, 2026. (Thaer GHANAIM/PPO/AFP)
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) receives Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting in Cairo, September 16, 2026. (Thaer GHANAIM/PPO/AFP)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi rejects any plans for Palestinian displacement, during a visit by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to Cairo.

Sissi “reiterated Egypt’s firm stance against the displacement of the Palestinian people or any attempt to annihilate the Palestinian cause.”

Abbas praises Egypt’s “steadfast positions,” Palestinian news agency WAFA reports.

Earlier today, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF is preparing “to finish the job” in Gaza “so that we can also implement the migration plan,” referring to a purported voluntary relocation plan once touted by US President Donald Trump but since largely abandoned.

Egypt, which shares a land border with Gaza, has long rejected any such plan and refuses to accept Gazan refugees.

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