Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport, Saudi naval base, airbase

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they launched attacks targeting Riyadh’s international airport hours after its reopening, as well as an airbase and naval base elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

“The Yemeni armed forces conducted three military operations with dozens of ballistic missiles,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says on X, saying the strike on the airport “achieved its target.”

He adds that they targeted King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait and a naval base in Jazan.