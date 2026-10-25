Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

‘Catastrophe’: Former Israeli chief banker slams Netanyahu’s warning about sanctions

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 9:53 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Former Bank of Israel chief Jacob Frenkel speaks to Channel 12 on July 28, 2023. (Channel 12 screenshot: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Former Bank of Israel chief Jacob Frenkel speaks to Channel 12 on July 28, 2023. (Channel 12 screenshot: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Former Bank of Israel governor Jacob Frenkel says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning that Israel could be facing sweeping banking sanctions are a “catastrophe” for Israeli consumers and the local economy.

“Fear and uncertainty paralyze the economy,” Frenkel tells Channel 12. “We want to boost the economy, and we want investors, but what are we telling them? ‘Invest with us, when we are going to be under sanctions and our system is unstable.'”

On Friday, Netanyahu said Israel should prepare for potential international sanctions on its banking system, and could use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to circumvent them.

“When I heard the remarks, I was shocked and asked myself, where was the staff work and consultation that led to such a conclusion?” says Frenkel. “I don’t know a single serious professional who would support this approach.”

Frenkel cautions that potential sanctions on the financial system could affect cross-border transactions, including the transfer of funds by tech investors to the country, and credit card use by Israeli consumers to make online purchases on Amazon or other global e-commerce platforms.

“There are no tricks. If you leave the international financial clearing system, you are a leper,” Frenkel says. “It means that everyone takes their distance from you, and changing that image after you declared yourself a leper would be very difficult.”

“Every citizen will suffer if we are cut off from the world,” Frenkel says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.