Police say they have completed their preparations ahead of tonight’s protest at Tel Aviv’s Charles Clore Park at the same time as another demonstration outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence.

Both rallies are against the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of police officers have been dispatched to secure the event in Tel Aviv and ensure that particapants abide by the government’s social distancing guidelines. The rally will be capped at 8,000 people, according to reports.