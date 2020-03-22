Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protest against police lockdown measures in Jerusalem

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood are protesting against new restrictive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and police efforts to enforce them.

Police are said to be attempting to force the closure of businesses that have opened in spite of Health Ministry guidelines.

קבלת פנים בשכונת 'מאה שערים' לכוחות המשטרה שבאו לאכוף את סגירת בתי העסק צילום: חדשות כל העולם pic.twitter.com/KeVY0rKiGI — עקיבא ווייס Akiva Weisz (@AkivaWeisz) March 22, 2020

Some demonstrators were said to be hurling rocks at officers. A policeman was lightly injured after receiving a blow to the head. Three protesters have been arrested.