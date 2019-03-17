IDF chief visits site of deadly Ariel attack

The Kan public broadcaster says the initial IDF investigation of the shooting and stabbing attack in the West Bank earlier today has revealed that soldiers at the scene did open fire at the assailant, but he managed to escape anyway.

Media reports immediately following the attack at Ariel Junction this morning said that the soldiers failed to open fire at the gunman during the attack, allowing him to flee the scene. But an IDF official later denied the reports to the The Times of Israel.

According to Kan, the soldier standing next to Sgt. Gal Keidan did not shoot at the attacker, but an IDF commander standing across the street who saw the attacker fatally stab Keidan did open fire.

כוחותינו ממשיכים בסריקות אחר המחבל: pic.twitter.com/Yjzx2vDk30 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2019

The report says the IDF commander shot the attacker in the shoulder, but he still managed to flee the scene.

Later in the evening, the IDF releases video footage of troops searching Palestinian villages in the northern West Bank for the attacker.