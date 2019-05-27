IDF: Clashes with Lebanese rioters attempting to damage border fence

The Israeli military clashed with some 15 Lebanese nationals along the northern border, firing tear gas and stun grenades at them, after two men scaled the border fence and attempted to damage it, the army says.

According to Lebanese media, a riot broke out after Israel installed security cameras along the Blue Line, the internationally recognized dividing line between Israel and Lebanon.

The IDF says some 15 people participated in the riot, during which “two suspects climbed the fence and tried to damage it.”

The military says the demonstration dispersed shortly after the soldiers fired the less-lethal weapons at them.

