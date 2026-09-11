Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

IDF launches snap drill in West Bank ahead of Rosh Hashanah holiday

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:56 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Just ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the IDF launched a snap drill in the West Bank early this morning.

The military says in a statement that its Judea and Samaria Division — responsible for most of the territory — activated all of its units for a surprise drill, which will last until this afternoon.

“The drill is intended to examine the forces’ level of alertness and operational readiness, and to practice various surprise scenarios as part of the operational preparations ahead of the holiday period,” the IDF says.

The snap drill is part of a series of exercises held by the military in recent weeks, including a major test of the IDF’s top headquarters on Sunday.

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