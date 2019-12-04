IDF officer says was pressured ‘to fix the numbers’ on Haredi enlistment

An officer in the IDF’s Manpower Directorate tells Channel 13 news that he experienced pressure from higher-ups to inflate annual figures of the number of ultra-Orthodox conscripts.

The officer, who the network reports is low-ranking, says the unit experienced pressure for years to meet enlistment targets and “to fix the numbers.” They called this the “art of presenting the figures,” the officer adds.

The network also interviews Maj. Gen. Moti Almoz, commander of the Manpower Directorate, who says several weeks ago they discovered “something about the numbers didn’t add up.”

Almoz denies the inflated numbers were due to “malicious intentions” and says they were likely due to “excess motivation.”

He says IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has appointed to Maj. Gen. (res.) Roni Numa to get to the bottom of the matter and that any mistakes made by the army will be addressed.