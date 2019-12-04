Knesset panel summons IDF, Defense Ministry over ultra-Orthodox draft numbers

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies he was avoiding being pictured with Donald Trump ahead of a UK election next week, as footage emerged of other leaders mocking the US president.

Johnson met Trump away from the cameras yesterday, before a two-day NATO summit, avoiding the media fanfare that normally accompanies such talks.

He also failed to publicly greet the American president and his wife Melania on the doorstep of Downing Street before a reception with other NATO leaders.

Johnson’s team are wary of what Trump might say during his two-day visit, with Britain set to go to the polls on December 12.

Johnson’s Conservatives are leading opinion polls, but the rival Labour party has sought to whip up public opinion against Trump, who is deeply unpopular in Britain.

Arriving for the formal NATO talks in Watford, north of London, Johnson denies he was trying to avoid being seen with Trump.

“I’m going to be photographed with every possible leader,” he insists, and later poses with the president for an official welcome alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

