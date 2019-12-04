Netanyahu meets with Pompeo; refuses comment on reported Syria strike

Prime Minister Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are now meeting in Lisbon.

Ahead of the meeting, Netanyahu calls for increased action against Iran.

“The Iranian empire is tottering. Let’s make it totter even more,” he says.

Netanyahu also says “Iran is increasing its aggression, as we speak, literally today, in the region.” He accuses Tehran of acting against Israel all across the Middle East — in Iran itself, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen.

“We’re actively engaged in countering that aggression,” he says.

Netanyahu refuses to comment on a question about whether he authorized a reported airstrike today on an Iranian-controlled weapons factory in Syria.

— Raphael Ahren