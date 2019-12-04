UK’s Johnson pleads ignorance about apparent Trump gossip footage

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson pleads ignorance when questioned about footage of a group of NATO leaders apparently gossiping about US President Donald Trump’s behavior.

When asked whether the leaders were discussing Trump in the footage taken at Buckingham Palace, Johnson tells reporters that “I really don’t know what is being referred to there.”

The footage recorded during a reception yesterday showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing with Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump has called Trudeau “two-faced” after he was overheard appearing to gossip about the US leader.

— AP