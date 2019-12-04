The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
UK’s Johnson pleads ignorance about apparent Trump gossip footage
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson pleads ignorance when questioned about footage of a group of NATO leaders apparently gossiping about US President Donald Trump’s behavior.
When asked whether the leaders were discussing Trump in the footage taken at Buckingham Palace, Johnson tells reporters that “I really don’t know what is being referred to there.”
The footage recorded during a reception yesterday showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing with Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
Trump has called Trudeau “two-faced” after he was overheard appearing to gossip about the US leader.
— AP
Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic comments
WATFORD, United Kingdom — US President Donald Trump describes Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” after the Canadian prime minister was caught on camera apparently mocking him.
“He’s two-faced,” Trump tells reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit, saying he had called out Trudeau on defense spending “and he’s not very happy about it.”
— AFP
Israeli lightly hurt by rock throwing in West Bank
An Israeli is hurt by a rock thrown at his car in the southern West Bank, a spokesman for the Har Hebron Regional Council says.
The Israeli was lightly hurt, according to the spokesman.
Lapid calls inflation of ultra-Orthodox draft figures ‘grave and troubling’
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid, who has long championed increasing ultra-Orthodox military enlistment, calls it “grave and troubling” that the IDF long issued inflated numbers on conscription rates in the community.
Lapid says the matter needs to be clarified “immediately” and welcomes the decision by fellow Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi, who heads the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, to summon representatives from the IDF and Defense Ministry for a meeting next week.
“The equality of the burden is an open wound in Israel. The country needs to bring this issue to an end by legislating the enlistment bill exactly as it was written by the defense establishment,” Lapid tweets.
Disagreements over that bill between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospective coalition partners were central to thwarting the formation of a coalition following elections in April and setting off months of political deadlock.
Trump meets Turkey’s Erdogan one-on-one at NATO summit
WATFORD, United Kingdom — US President Donald Trump holds a previously unannounced bilateral meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit.
Turkey has faced criticism among the allies at the London meeting and has threatened to impede a stronger defense policy for the Baltic states and the head-to-head was not on Trump’s published agenda.
“The presidents discussed the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments, further strengthening commerce through boosting bilateral trade by $100 billion, regional security challenges, and energy security,” a White House official says.
Some of Turkey’s Western allies, particularly France, have sharply criticized Ankara’s operation in northern Syria, which has targeted the Kurdish militia fighters who helped defeat the Islamic State jihadist group.
European capitals were as annoyed that Erdogan chose to buy and deploy Russia’s S-400 air defense system, in defiance of US sanctions threat and NATO defense procurement policy.
But Ankara in turn has demanded that NATO members recognize the Kurdish groups as terrorists and has threatened to oppose measures to shore up Eastern European members against threats from Russia.
— AFP
France to create anti-hate crime office amid wave of anti-Semitism
WESTHOFFEN, France — The French government is creating a national anti-hate crime office, following the discovery of anti-Semitic graffiti at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner makes the announcement today in the town of Westhoffen, where vandals scrawled swastikas and other anti-Semitic inscriptions on 107 tombs yesterday.
Speaking alongside Jewish leaders, Castaner condemns the graffiti as a sign that “hate is on our national territory.”
“We must respect the right to believe,” he says.
A special police unit has begun investigating the incident, Castaner says, and the new national office will seek to fight hate crimes.
The graffiti marked the latest in a string of anti-Semitic acts in the Bas-Rhin region. Anti-Semitic graffiti was also discovered yesterday in the eastern French village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn, authorities say.
— AP
Knesset committee to hold deliberations on inflated ultra-Orthodox draft numbers
The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will convene next Monday to discuss the admission by the Israel Defense Forces that for years it released inflated numbers on ultra-Orthodox enlistment.
A statement from the Knesset says the meeting was called by Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi, a former IDF chief who heads the committee, and that representatives from the military and the defense ministry will be summoned.
UK’s Johnson denies dodging Trump at pre-election NATO summit
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies he was avoiding being pictured with Donald Trump ahead of a UK election next week, as footage emerged of other leaders mocking the US president.
Johnson met Trump away from the cameras yesterday, before a two-day NATO summit, avoiding the media fanfare that normally accompanies such talks.
He also failed to publicly greet the American president and his wife Melania on the doorstep of Downing Street before a reception with other NATO leaders.
Johnson’s team are wary of what Trump might say during his two-day visit, with Britain set to go to the polls on December 12.
Johnson’s Conservatives are leading opinion polls, but the rival Labour party has sought to whip up public opinion against Trump, who is deeply unpopular in Britain.
Arriving for the formal NATO talks in Watford, north of London, Johnson denies he was trying to avoid being seen with Trump.
“I’m going to be photographed with every possible leader,” he insists, and later poses with the president for an official welcome alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
— AFP
Rivlin on political impasse: It seems political leaders ‘want to go crazy’
President Reuven Rivlin says Israel is in the midst of a “troubled time,” after months of political deadlock and that leading politicians seemingly prefer “to go crazy,” rather than compromise on a government.
“I won’t be exaggerating if [I] say that this is a troubled time for the State of Israel,” Rivlin writes in a series of tweets. “This is not a troubled time for one political side or the other. This is a troubled time for all of us.”
In a direct appeal to political leaders, Rivlin quotes a line from Israeli poet Haim Hefer — “They don’t want to sleep, they want to go crazy” — to describe the two months of coalition talks since elections in September ended inconclusively.
“You haven’t slept for two months already, and it appears to me [you] just want to go crazy,” the president says. “If that’s what you want, go crazy! But why drag the nation in Israel with you?”
As the Knesset has until December 11 for lawmakers to nominate a MK to form a government, Rivlin says there is still time to put Israel back on its “proper path.”
After neither secured a majority of seats together with their respective allies in the September vote, both Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu have expressed their support for a unity government of their parties, but talks between them have failed to result in a coalition and they have traded blame for the impasse.
