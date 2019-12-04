US, Sudan agree to upgrade diplomatic ties

WASHINGTON — The United States and Sudan have agreed to upgrade their diplomatic ties by exchanging ambassadors for the first time in more than two decades, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says today.

The announcement of a return to ambassadorial-level representation after 23 years comes as Sudan’s new prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, wrapped up his first visit to Washington. He met senior administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Mark Green, head of the US Agency for International Development.

“This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement the vast reforms under the political agreement and constitutional declaration” from August, Pompeo says in a statement.

Hamdok was in Washington seeking support for Sudan’s transition toward democracy since the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir amid widespread protests against his rule.

Pompeo praises Hamdok for installing a civilian cabinet, making key personnel changes and committing to democratic elections after a transition period.

— AP