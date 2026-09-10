IDF: Palestinian planning shooting attack arrested in West Bank raid
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A Palestinian planning an imminent shooting attack was apprehended by Israeli commandos in the West Bank earlier today, following a week-long manhunt, the military announces.
The IDF says troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided the town of Beitunia and captured Ismail Ankaio, along with a second wanted man.
“Ankaio was planning to carry out a shooting attack imminently and was arrested following a weeklong manhunt for him,” the army says.
כוחות צה"ל ימשיכו לפעול ביוזמה והתקפיות לסיכול טרור ולמצות את הדין עם כל מי שיבקש לפגוע באזרחי מדינת ישראל pic.twitter.com/jnfTwjZt2O
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2026
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