Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

IDF: Palestinian planning shooting attack arrested in West Bank raid

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:08 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian planning an imminent shooting attack was apprehended by Israeli commandos in the West Bank earlier today, following a week-long manhunt, the military announces.

The IDF says troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided the town of Beitunia and captured Ismail Ankaio, along with a second wanted man.

“Ankaio was planning to carry out a shooting attack imminently and was arrested following a weeklong manhunt for him,” the army says.

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