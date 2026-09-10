IDF: Palestinian planning shooting attack arrested in West Bank raid

A Palestinian planning an imminent shooting attack was apprehended by Israeli commandos in the West Bank earlier today, following a week-long manhunt, the military announces.

The IDF says troops of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided the town of Beitunia and captured Ismail Ankaio, along with a second wanted man.

“Ankaio was planning to carry out a shooting attack imminently and was arrested following a weeklong manhunt for him,” the army says.

כוחות צה"ל ימשיכו לפעול ביוזמה והתקפיות לסיכול טרור ולמצות את הדין עם כל מי שיבקש לפגוע באזרחי מדינת ישראל pic.twitter.com/jnfTwjZt2O — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 10, 2026