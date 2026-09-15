IDF says it hit senior Hamas official; Palestinian media report 2 killed in strike, including child

The Israeli military says it struck a senior member of the Hamas terror group in the southern Gaza Strip a short while ago.

Further details on the strike, carried out in conjunction with the Shin Bet security agency, will be provided later, the army adds.

The target of the strike is the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, according to an Israeli security source.

Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas, meanwhile, report that two people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed and 14 others were wounded in a strike in western Khan Younis.

The Times of Israel cannot independently verify the information.

Israel has ramped up strikes on senior Hamas military wing commanders in recent weeks. On Thursday, an Israeli strike killed Muhammad Abdul Salam al-Yazouri, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, and a strike last night killed Ahmad al-Batash, the commander of the Jabalia Battalion.