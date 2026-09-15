Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

IDF says it hit senior Hamas official; Palestinian media report 2 killed in strike, including child

By Emanuel Fabian and Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:33 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The Israeli military says it struck a senior member of the Hamas terror group in the southern Gaza Strip a short while ago.

Further details on the strike, carried out in conjunction with the Shin Bet security agency, will be provided later, the army adds.

The target of the strike is the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, according to an Israeli security source.

Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas, meanwhile, report that two people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed and 14 others were wounded in a strike in western Khan Younis.

The Times of Israel cannot independently verify the information.

Israel has ramped up strikes on senior Hamas military wing commanders in recent weeks. On Thursday, an Israeli strike killed Muhammad Abdul Salam al-Yazouri, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, and a strike last night killed Ahmad al-Batash, the commander of the Jabalia Battalion.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.