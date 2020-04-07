IDF says it is allowing some soldiers to spend Passover with family

The military says it is allowing some soldiers to leave their bases for the Passover holiday so they can spend it with family.

Until now, troops serving on so-called “closed bases” — those generally housing combat units and troops in training, have been confined to those bases.

The Israel Defense Forces says in a statement that a new “situational assessment” was held today, in which it was decided that administrative troops on these bases would largely be permitted to return home for the Passover holiday.

The military says they will be transported on a series of shuttles in light of the halting of public transportation.

“Full operational capability will be preserved in these units, and the relevant units have received their leave orders,” the IDF says.

— Judah Ari Gross