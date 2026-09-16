IDF says reservist terminated from duty after being filmed confronting Palestinians with weapon

The IDF says a reservist who was filmed confronting Palestinians in a West Bank village has had his reserve duty terminated following the incident.

On Sunday, the reservist was filmed confronting several young Palestinians in the village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron. In footage circulated on social media, he can be seen standing next to a civilian vehicle, partially dressed in IDF fatigues and pointing a rifle at the Palestinians.

مستوطن يرهب مجموعة من الفتية عند مدخل بلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل pic.twitter.com/20daUYhDlH — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 13, 2026

In a response to The Times of Israel, the IDF says that “troops were dispatched to the outskirts of the village of Beit Ummar in the Etzion Brigade area following footage and a report of a civilian confronting several Palestinians inside the village, following an earlier altercation between them.”

The military says that “the civilian is a reservist who entered the village without the proper authority or authorization and left upon the arrival of the troops. His reserve service was terminated and the incident was investigated.”

The reservist served in a Hagmar regional defense unit made up of West Bank settlers.