Authorities tells Israelis near Gaza that ‘explosions’ will be heard soon

Residents of Israeli communities near the Gaza border are told to expect to hear the sounds of explosions as the Israeli military begins conducting strikes in the Strip in response to a rocket attack from the coastal enclave earlier in the day that leveled a home in central Israel and injured seven.

“In a short time explosions will be heard as part of the IDF’s offensive activities. In light of this, please be more aware, abide by all safety instructions, and if air raid sirens are heard, please enter a protected space and remain there for at least 10 minutes,” the Sdot Negev Regional Council tells residents of the area.

“Additional safety instructions will be given out if necessary by security officials and local authorities.”

The rare statement appears to indicate Israeli strikes in the Strip are imminent.

The Al-Arabiya website reports an Egyptian delegation scheduled to enter Gaza today has canceled its arrival, expecting Israel to strike the Strip.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz tells Radio 103FM that regardless of whether the rocket launch was a mistake — as the Hamas terror group claims — or not, “our response will be very severe.”

— with Judah Ari Gross