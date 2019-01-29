Intel to pump $11b into Israeli operations, and receive a $1b government grant

France’s Eurovision entry, the popular singer Bilal Hassani, says he’s received threats from activists demanding he not attend the Eurovision contest in Tel Aviv in May.

Some of the threats were abusive and homophobic in nature, Hassani tells Israel’s Hadashot television news. Hassani is an openly gay artist.

He has refused to succumb to the pressure, he says, adding that he’s dreamed of performing in the Eurovision contest since he was a boy and won’t be frightened into pulling out.

He will sing the song “Roi” at the Tel Aviv contest.

Asked if he had a message for the 2018 Eurovision winner, Netta Barzilai, Hassani says, “If I had anything to say to Netta, I’d say ‘congratulations.’ I loved the performance [of the song ‘Toy’], loved the song, it was amazing.”