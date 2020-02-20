The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Pompeo meets Saudi king for talks focused on Iran threats
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met today with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in a visit focused primarily on discussing shared security concerns about regional rival Iran.
Following his meeting at the royal palace with the king, Pompeo heads to a Saudi air base where some 2,500 US troops are stationed in response to threats from Iran.
American troops were sent to Saudi Arabia last summer as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to beef up the United States’ military presence in the Middle East in response to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran following US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers and impose sanctions on the country.
Saudi Arabia and the US have blamed Iran for an attack last summer against Saudi oil facilities that temporarily halved the kingdom’s daily crude production. Iran denies involvement and its allied Yemeni rebel Houthi group says they were behind the attack.
— AP
Iran announces 3 new cases of coronavirus after 2 deaths
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says that three more people have been infected with the new coronavirus that originated in central China, following an announcement yesterday that two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom.
All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, are shut down in the holy city of Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency. Other news reports says Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.
Qom, located around 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, is a popular religious destination and a center of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It is also known for its cattle farms.
An official in Iran’s health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour says on his twitter account that the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Iran was five, including the two elderly Iranian citizens who died yesterday in Qom.
IRNA reports that the three new cases are all Iranians residing in Qom, with one of the infected having visited the city of Arak. Mohammad Mahdi Gouya, Iran’s deputy health minister, says they did not appear to have had any contact with Chinese nationals.
— AP
Thailand unhappy with Israel’s entry ban over coronavirus concerns
BANGKOK — Thailand’s government is scrambling to cope with new travel restrictions after Israel banned the citizens of Thailand and three other Asian countries and territories from entering over concerns about a new virus.
Israel on Monday announced it was refusing entry to all foreign nationals who had traveled to Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau during the past 14 days. Israeli citizens and residents will be isolated at home for 14 days after their return from areas at risk.
Thai Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Natapanu Nopakun says the country’s ambassador ín Tel Aviv had asked Israel to review its decision to ban Thais.
“We believe that Israel will reconsider the decision as Thailand isn’t the only country affected from the announcement,” he tells The Associated Press.
Israel had already in late January imposed a similar ban on foreign nationals entering from China.
The latest ban could inconvenience business travelers from Singapore, which like Israel is a major hub for high-tech projects.
The consequences for Thailand could be more substantial. About 25,000 Thai workers are employed in Israel, mostly in the agricultural sector. In many cases they are the main breadwinners for their families in Thailand’s economically disadvantaged northeast.
— AP
