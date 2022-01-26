Iran arrests 17 pranksters over videos that ‘spread panic’

Iranian police announce the arrest of 17 people who posted prank videos online in recent weeks.
These included men smashing cream pies into the faces of hapless bystanders on metro escalators, actors posing as private taxi drivers opening fire on passengers with red paint guns, and young people tossing eggs at unwitting pedestrians.
Officials say the incidents incited public panic. The clips racked up thousands of views, attracting fans and imitators.
“Police strongly confronted such illegal acts,” the country’s state-run IRAN newspaper quotes Tehran police chief Gen. Hossein Rahimi as saying. “Publishing such clips plays with people’s nerves, security and peace.”
In the videos, the real victims of the pranks appear terrified and angry. One shaken man socked with a pie on the metro escalator grows incensed, chasing the laughing pranksters and lobbing a backpack and shoe at them before trying to beat one of the men up, cream still smeared over his face.
