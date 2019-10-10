Iran FM pitches ‘expansive’ security, cooperation plan to Gulf states

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pitches the Islamic Republic’s Gulf security plan to neighboring nations, saying regional security cannot be provided by foreign powers.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the plan at the UN General Assembly last month, calling on Gulf nations including arch-rival Saudi Arabia to join it but without giving details.

In an Arabic-language article published this morning by Kuwait’s Al Rai daily, Zarif says that the plan, named the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, offers the chance of “expansive security” and cooperation between Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Cooperation could include areas such as a regional non-aggression pact, combating terrorism, cybersecurity, energy and freedom of navigation, Zarif says.

“In order to save the region from the edge of ruin, we feel the necessity of realizing a new discourse more than ever,” Zarif wrote, according to a translation provided by his ministry. “The fate of the people and nations of the Persian Gulf is entwined … either everyone benefits from security in the region or everyone will be deprived of it.”

