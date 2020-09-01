Iran nuclear deal parties meet in Vienna amid US sanctions pressure

The signatories to the faltering Iran nuclear deal kick off a meeting in Vienna as the United States is bidding to restore international sanctions on the Islamic Republic and extend an arms embargo.

Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia are struggling to save the landmark 2015 accord with Iran, which has been progressively stepping up its nuclear activities since last year.

In a boost to Tuesday’s talks, the Iranian atomic energy last week agreed to allow inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog to visit two sites suspected of having hosted undeclared activity in the early 2000s.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi had traveled to Iran on his first trip since taking up the top post last year and after months of calling for access.

Results from any site visits are, however, expected to take three months, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter, so “it risks being a problem then with the Iranians” if anything undeclared and nuclear-related is found.

The Tuesday meeting is chaired by EU senior official Helga Schmid with representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia attending.

