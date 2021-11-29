Iran says any nuclear deal requires ‘verifiable’ lifting of all sanctions

After nuclear talks between Iran and world powers resume in Vienna, Tehran says any return to the 2015 deal abandoned by the US would have to include the lifting of all sanctions imposed after the Islamic Republic’s departure.

In a statement cited by the Reuters news agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says: “The United States still fails to properly understand the fact that there is no way to return to the deal without verifiable and effective lifting of all sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation after the US departure.”

“The return of the US to the nuclear deal would be meaningless without guarantees to prevent the recurrence of the bitter experience of the past,” he says, adding that “this opportunity is not a window that can remain open forever.”