Iran says virus kills 63 more, death toll climbs to 354

The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus has climbed for another consecutive day, killing 62 more people in the past 24 hours as the government raises the nationwide death toll to 354.

The nation’s Health Ministry says the deaths are among some 9,000 confirmed cases in Iran, where the virus has spread to all of the country’s provinces.

The Islamic Republic has one of the world’s worst death tolls outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Outside of Iran, only Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon have recorded deaths from the virus in the Middle East.

— AP