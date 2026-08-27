Iranian security chief denies potential plot to assassinate Trump’s son

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei says reports about a potential plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump’s youngest son are a lie, in an interview broadcast by Lebanon’s Al Manar TV.
The US Secret Service said on Tuesday that it was aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a plot to assassinate Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump.
In the interview, Rezaei also says mediators have asked Tehran to set out its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran is preparing a list.
The conditions include ending the war in the region, he says.
Rezaei says Iran had agreed with Oman on a corridor for shipping through the strait, with parts lying in Omani and Iranian waters. Ships would transit through a designated central channel if the United States meets Iran’s conditions, he says through an interpreter in the Al Manar TV interview.
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