Shin Bet says it foiled ‘significant and extensive’ terror network in West Bank, Jerusalem; 30 suspects captured

Over 30 Palestinians were recently detained over their membership in a “significant and extensive” terror network based in the West Bank and Jerusalem area, the Shin Bet security announces.

The network had been planning “attacks against Jews and security forces,” the Shin Bet says in a joint statement with the military and police.

Five Jerusalem residents who were members of the network were charged with “serious” security offenses, including “managing a terror organization, active membership in a terror organization, conspiracy and preparation to commit an act of terror involving murder under aggravated circumstances, weapons and property offenses for terror purposes, recruiting and attempting to recruit members to a terror organization,” and other offenses.

Indictments against some of the West Bank Palestinians involved in the network are expected to be filed by army prosecutors in the coming days, while the investigation of others is still ongoing.

Two of the Jerusalemites, Sabih Abu Sabih and Rashid Rishk, are members of the Shabab al-Aqsa group, which is affiliated with Hamas, according to the security agency. Abu Sabih is the son of Mesbah Abu Sabih, who carried out a deadly shooting spree that killed two Israelis in Jerusalem in October 2016, and Rishk was released in January 2025 as part of a hostage deal with Hamas.

The other three Jerusalemites charged in the case are named as Muhammad Abu Sabih, Muhammad Azmi Bakri and Ahmad Azmi Bakri.

The Shin Bet says Rishk and Sabih Abu Sabih established the terror network, “under which they recruited military terror cells under their command throughout the West Bank,” intending to carry out attacks.

Security forces captured several weapons the agency says the network intended to use in the attacks.

According to the Shin Bet’s investigation, Ahmad Azmi Bakri and Rishk planned a terror attack at a restaurant in the central city of Modiin, where Ahmad worked.

Additionally, Muhammad Azmi Bakri instructed Rishk and Muhammad Abu Sabih how to build explosive devices, after they told him of their intention to carry out attacks, including a shooting attack against Israeli security forces in the West Bank town of al-Eizariya, according to the security agency.