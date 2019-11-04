Iraq forces fire live rounds at protesters in Baghdad: witnesses

The European Union says it’s still committed to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, even as that deal continues to collapse following US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement.

Maja Kocijancic, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, says that the deal “is a matter of our security, not just the region or Europe but globally.” But she says the EU’s commitment to the deal “depends on the full compliance by Iran.”

Earlier Monday, Iran broke further from the agreement by announcing it’s doubling the number of advanced centrifuges it operates. The announcement comes on the 40th anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover in Tehran.

Iran has previously taken steps away from the accord try to pressure Europe to offer a new deal. But so far, European nations have been unable to give Iran a way to help it sell its oil abroad as it faces strict US sanctions.

