Iraqi army says two rockets fired at Baghdad airport, no casualties

BAGHDAD — Two rockets targeted Baghdad airport, where US soldiers are posted, Iraq’s army says, adding there are no casualties.

It is the 39th attack targeting US interests since October last year in Iraq, a country where the US and its sworn enemy Iran vie for influence.

The two rockets did not cause any damage, the Iraqi army adds in a statement.

As with previous attacks, the rocket fire goes unclaimed.

The US has routinely blamed pro-Iran factions for targeting its interests in Iraq in recent months.

Iran’s most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January, bringing Tehran and Washington to the brink of direct confrontation.

